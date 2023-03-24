Why Telfar’s New Pricing Model Matters

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Vying for attention from increasingly sophisticated consumers impacted by the downturn, fashion brands and retailers need to deliver exceptional in-store experiences. To discover how store interior design is innovating to increase sales and community engagement, BoF sits down with Invisible Collection co-founder Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays.
Nike and On are dominating the sneaker category today thanks to their focus on performance-driven products and discipline in their direct channels.
For 15 years, the canvas sneaker giant rode a wave of teen demand for its classic styles, only to find itself on the outs when customers moved on to more innovative footwear. Will its new products drive growth again?
BoF sits down with Lorenzo Cotti, CEO and founder of Integra Fragrances, to discover how olfactory strategies can increase brand equity and drive sales revenue while responding to growing consumer concern over air-quality.