Taking Stock of the Burberry Reboot

Imran Amed is the Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Business of Fashion. Based in London, he shapes BoF’s overall editorial strategy and is the host of The BoF Podcast.
For over a decade, luxury brands could depend on casualisation, China and a post-pandemic boom to drive record sales and profits. Now that those factors have played out, its unclear where they will turn next for growth.
The company will be unable to meet its full-year revenue guidance if softer demand in the global luxury market continues, the British luxury company said Thursday.
As consumer confidence waivers and economic and geopolitical tensions persist, luxury brands are reporting polarised performance, consultancy Bain said.
By pairing global recognition and potent brand signatures with an ultra-exclusive store network, the mythic couture house owned by Tod’s chairman Diego Della Valle is finding willing clients for its ready-to-wear expansion.