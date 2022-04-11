default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tommy Hilfiger, Who What Wear and Amiri.
Industry professional in a meeting, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Buying and Merchandising

Collection Merchandiser, Manolo Blahnik — London, United Kingdom

Senior Buying and Planning Manager, Tommy Hilfiger — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Associate Buyer, Stuart Weitzman — New York, United States

Merchandise Planner, Jonathan Simkhai — West Hollywood, United States

Junior Merchant, Moose Knuckles — Montréal, Canada


Marketing

Marketing Manager, Dr. Barbara Sturm — London, United Kingdom

Marketing Intern, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany

Special Events Co-Ordinator, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States

Project Manager, L’Agence — Los Angeles, California

CRM Intern, Farfetch — São Paulo, Brazil


Editorial and Media

Shopping Editor, Who What Wear — London, United Kingdom

Copywriter, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Assistant Copy Manager, Coach — New York, United States

Senior Editorial Manager, Athleta — San Francisco, California

Senior Correspondent, The Business of Fashion — Asia


E-Commerce and Technology

E-Commerce Manager, Dover Street Market — London, United Kingdom

Head of Corporate IT, Vestiaire Collective — Paris, France

IT Service Manager, Burberry — New York, United States

E-Commerce Intern, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

E-Commerce Operations Assistant Manager, Tory Burch — Shanghai, China

