The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Production

Product Development Assistant, Manolo Blahnik — London, United Kingdom

Pattern and Garment Tech Intern, By Malene Birger — Copenhagen, Denmark

Product Development Manager, Area — New York, United States

Sample Coordinator, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States

Technician, PVH — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam





Design

Designer, Stella McCartney — London, United Kingdom

Senior Knitwear Designer, Aeron — Budapest, Hungary

Associate Designer, Danielle Frankel Studio — New York, United States

Associate Technical Designer, Figs — Santa Monica, United States

Pattern Room Manager, Zimmermann — Sydney, Australia





Creative

Creative Production Work Placement, JW Anderson — London, United Kingdom

Creative Content Intern, Gauge81 — Randstad, The Netherlands

Art Director, Aeyde — Berlin, Germany

Merchandise Production Assistant, Neiman Marcus — New York, United States

Senior Creative Designer, Gap — San Francisco, United States





PR & Communications

PR Assistant, Christopher Kane — London, United Kingdom

Senior Event Manager, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Press and Communications Assistant, Gabriela Hearst — New York, United States

Social Media Marketing Manager, D’Orazio & Associates — Los Angeles, United States

Brand Image Specialist, Ralph Lauren — Gangnam-gu, South Korea