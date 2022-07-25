default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Mytheresa, Gabriela Hearst and Figs.
Industry professionals using a laptop.
Industry professionals using a laptop. (Getty Images)
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Production

Product Development Assistant, Manolo Blahnik — London, United Kingdom

Pattern and Garment Tech Intern, By Malene Birger — Copenhagen, Denmark

Product Development Manager, Area — New York, United States

Sample Coordinator, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States

Technician, PVH — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam


Design

Designer, Stella McCartney — London, United Kingdom

Senior Knitwear Designer, Aeron — Budapest, Hungary

Associate Designer, Danielle Frankel Studio — New York, United States

Associate Technical Designer, Figs — Santa Monica, United States

Pattern Room Manager, Zimmermann — Sydney, Australia


Creative

Creative Production Work Placement, JW Anderson — London, United Kingdom

Creative Content Intern, Gauge81 — Randstad, The Netherlands

Art Director, Aeyde — Berlin, Germany

Merchandise Production Assistant, Neiman Marcus — New York, United States

Senior Creative Designer, Gap — San Francisco, United States


PR & Communications

PR Assistant, Christopher Kane — London, United Kingdom

Senior Event Manager, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Press and Communications Assistant, Gabriela Hearst — New York, United States

Social Media Marketing Manager, D’Orazio & Associates — Los Angeles, United States

Brand Image Specialist, Ralph Lauren — Gangnam-gu, South Korea

Careers banner.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Building a DRC Challenger Brand
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Building a DRC Challenger Brand