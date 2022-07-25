The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Production
Product Development Assistant, Manolo Blahnik — London, United Kingdom
Pattern and Garment Tech Intern, By Malene Birger — Copenhagen, Denmark
Product Development Manager, Area — New York, United States
Sample Coordinator, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States
Technician, PVH — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Design
Designer, Stella McCartney — London, United Kingdom
Senior Knitwear Designer, Aeron — Budapest, Hungary
Associate Designer, Danielle Frankel Studio — New York, United States
Associate Technical Designer, Figs — Santa Monica, United States
Pattern Room Manager, Zimmermann — Sydney, Australia
Creative
Creative Production Work Placement, JW Anderson — London, United Kingdom
Creative Content Intern, Gauge81 — Randstad, The Netherlands
Art Director, Aeyde — Berlin, Germany
Merchandise Production Assistant, Neiman Marcus — New York, United States
Senior Creative Designer, Gap — San Francisco, United States
PR & Communications
PR Assistant, Christopher Kane — London, United Kingdom
Senior Event Manager, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany
Press and Communications Assistant, Gabriela Hearst — New York, United States
Social Media Marketing Manager, D’Orazio & Associates — Los Angeles, United States
Brand Image Specialist, Ralph Lauren — Gangnam-gu, South Korea