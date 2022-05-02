default-output-block.skip-main
The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Ralph Lauren, Zalando and Nanushka.
Design associate taking fabric sample, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,700 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

PR & Communications

Communications Assistant, British Fashion Council — London, United Kingdom

PR and Communication Executive, Iris Van Herpen — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Senior Director of Global Brand Partnerships, Coach — New York, United States

PR Intern, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

PR Executive, Ralph Lauren — Hong Kong


Creative

Senior Designer, The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom

Creative Operations Manager, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Content Producer, Orseund Iris — New York, United States

Junior Graphic Designer, L’Agence — Los Angeles, California

Creative Content Executive, Charles & Keith — Singapore


Design

Assistant Lifestyle Designer, Sweaty Betty — London, United Kingdom

Senior Footwear Designer, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary

Fabric Manager, Gabriela Hearst — New York, United States

Technical Designer, Swim USA — Pennsylvania, United States

Garment Technician, PVH — Hong Kong


Production

Product Developer, Olivia von Halle — London, United Kingdom

Production Intern, Farfetch — Rome, Italy

Menswear Product Developer, Wood Wood — Copenhagen, Denmark

Product Manager, Tory Burch — New York, United States

Denim Product Development Assistant, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States


