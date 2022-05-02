The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,700 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
PR & Communications
Communications Assistant, British Fashion Council — London, United Kingdom
PR and Communication Executive, Iris Van Herpen — Amsterdam, Netherlands
Senior Director of Global Brand Partnerships, Coach — New York, United States
PR Intern, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States
PR Executive, Ralph Lauren — Hong Kong
Creative
Senior Designer, The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom
Creative Operations Manager, Zalando — Berlin, Germany
Content Producer, Orseund Iris — New York, United States
Junior Graphic Designer, L’Agence — Los Angeles, California
Creative Content Executive, Charles & Keith — Singapore
Design
Assistant Lifestyle Designer, Sweaty Betty — London, United Kingdom
Senior Footwear Designer, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary
Fabric Manager, Gabriela Hearst — New York, United States
Technical Designer, Swim USA — Pennsylvania, United States
Garment Technician, PVH — Hong Kong
Production
Product Developer, Olivia von Halle — London, United Kingdom
Production Intern, Farfetch — Rome, Italy
Menswear Product Developer, Wood Wood — Copenhagen, Denmark
Product Manager, Tory Burch — New York, United States
Denim Product Development Assistant, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States