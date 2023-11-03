Are Sky-High Valuations Back in Fashion?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Amid a spending slowdown and steep competition, the UK fast-fashion players including Asos and Frasers Group are selling off struggling brands.
The ultra-fast fashion giant’s latest acquisition of Missguided and a partnership with Forever 21 will grant it access to new customers and distribution channels.
Bolt has released its latest report, designed to equip retailers with critical insights on retail trends ahead of the holiday season and share survey findings from 100+ US-based e-commerce companies which generate more than $5 million in online gross merchandise volume.
Sportswear brands like Adidas and Puma are seeking to take advantage of a flirtation with soccer by the fashion world to reach a new customer base.