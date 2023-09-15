Can TikTok’s Addictive Algorithm Get US Shoppers Buying?

The Business of Fashion
The buzzy brand, which used the technology to help design the collection it showed at New York Fashion Week, appears to be the first to use it to create physical runway looks, or at least the first to acknowledge it.
The app’s Shop feature, which has gone live for some US users, is plagued by the same problems with a free-for-all marketplace Amazon has faced.
The internet helped men find community in clothing but has also fostered a mentality that prioritises scoring points online, according to Derek Guy, aka ‘Menswear Guy,’ who has inadvertently become one of social media’s most prominent men’s fashion commentators.
The Digital Services Act could impact how fashion brands and marketers reach their online audiences, particularly if they depend on algorithmic recommendations for visibility and engagement.