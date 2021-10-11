Here’s Who Is Hiring in Marketing

The sixth annual State of Fashion 2022 Report with McKinsey & Co. reports that, in 2022, professionals in marketing refocus on “leveraging marketing channels that were largely ignored during [the] pandemic, such as in-store events, to build a sense of community and loyalty” as well as leveraging “meaningful relationships with domestic customers,” requiring more localised marketing strategies.

As the industry prepares for a post-pandemic reality, this landscape will bring with it a new challenges and opportunities for marketing. As examined in BoF’s The Marketing Metrics That Matter in 2022, “it’s become more difficult to measure return on investment on these [social media] platforms, [so] brands and marketers must think of new and more holistic ways to gather customer data and to measure the success of their marketing strategies.”

Indeed, previous metrics of success from likes, comments, views and shares have become “less meaningful indicators of growth and success. [...] Ultimately, brands that rely less on individual metrics, taking a wider approach to measurement with the help of independent auditors, are best positioned to survive any changes that make it harder to find and retain customers.” What’s clear is that the innovation and experimentation that will all be critical to driving success will ensure marketing continues to be one of the most engaging functions in fashion today.

Across a range of functional expertise, geographies and seniority levels, discover live opportunities in marketing from Burberry, Coach, Gap Inc, Mytheresa, Nanushka and many more of fashion’s leading employers below. Look out for our Jobs in Focus below for exclusive advice from Cecilie Bahnsen’s managing director to discover how to succeed in its recruitment process for the opening in their marketing team.

Connecting you to 4,200+ live job opportunities and over 300 of the fashion industry’s leading employers, BoF Careers is designed to transform your career trajectory. Take your next step today at businessoffashion.com/careers.

Europe

Allies Group — Senior Social Media Manager

Within this role, responsibilities include developing unique social media strategies targeting global audiences across various social media platforms and collaborating with channel partners to identify new opportunities for Allies Group’s social strategy.

Allies Group is a global skincare company with two brands: Allies of Skin and PSA Skin. Products are sold globally in international multi-store retailers like Anthropologie, Galeries Lafayette, Sephora and SpaceNK, as well as through e-commerce.

Cecilie Bahnsen — Head of Marketing and PR

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Job in Focus: Head of Marketing and PR at Cecilie Bahnsen

Interviewee: Kristine Hannah Løbner, Managing Director at Cecilie Bahnsen

What are you looking for in a candidate for this role?

What’s really important for a company of our size is entrepreneurial spirit. I’m looking for someone that has a flexible mindset and can adapt to change. It’s definitely an advantage if they have taken a similar journey before, and having that mindset linked to a more responsible way of running your business.

It [is also] an advantage if they have worked on a brand site previously, [or] with a business model that dares to challenge delivery schemes, collection structures — we are constantly on a journey here to do better so [we are] looking for candidates that can inspire us, and vice versa.

What would make an applicant stand out from their competitors?

This is the first time we will have this role in-house, so you should be happy to work in a bit of a chaotic environment but also really get excited about building up and setting your own processes [and] strategy. A key function within Cecilie Bahnsen [is] collaboration with our creative director and owner, as well as with the rest of the leadership team, especially the commercial teams.

[We are] having our first physical show in Paris, so being on the official calendar here is a big brand moment that falls within this department. We are looking for someone who is excited about strong visual identity [and] strong brand DNA, making sure that our message and our values come across all channels at all times.

What insights on the interview process can you share?

We would [set] a task, which is [an] excellent way to get your head around how [a candidate] works and it gives a good starting point for a good conversation. It’s [about] understanding how they approach a task, their workflow [and] mindset.

The position is based out of Copenhagen but I’m very keen on looking at international candidates for those that are willing to relocate.

Filippa K — Marketing Co-Ordinator

As marketing co-ordinator, responsibilities range from managing the marketing and communication calendar on a seasonal level and make sure it is updated and timelines are kept.

Founded in 1993, Stockholm-based Filippa K produces women’s and menswear and has over 200 employees across Europe.

Gauge81 — Influencer and Sample Co-Ordination Intern

As an intern at Gauge81, there will be opportunity to support the marketing team in collaborations with selecting and managing the right influencers and talent to support various marketing initiatives based on the yearly marketing calendar.

Gauge81 is Amsterdam-based brand founded by designer Monika Silva. The womenswear label features proportion play in its garments and versatile knitwear. The brand’s stockists include Net-a-Porter, MatchesFashion and Revolve.

Hoka — Field Experience Representative

This role requires promotion both the Hoka brand and products to retailers and consumers through events, education and the experience of trying product out in a non-retail environment.

Hoka was founded in 2009 by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard. Originating from France, Hoka produces performance footwear and apparel for athletes of a variety of sports. The athleticwear brand is a part of the Decker Brands division.

Hugo Boss — Global Marketing Manager and 3 Marketing Manager Roles

The global marketing manager will lead the creation and implementation of effective seasonal marketing concepts to support the Boss brand and proactively create new strategic initiatives and implement them globally to meet brand objectives.

Hugo Boss is one of the leading companies in the upper premium segment of the global apparel market and employs over 13,000 people worldwide. Known for its smart men’s suits, the company is aiming to grow its e-commerce business to account for 25 to 30 percent of sales by 2025.

Moncler — Digital Project Manager

Responsibilities for this role include smooth operation of various EMEA digital projects, including Moncler.com developments and upgrades, regional newsletter calendar and e-concessions marketing planning.

Founded in France and based in Italy, Moncler is driven by the desire to create technically innovative outerwear, skiwear and ready-to-wear collections for men and women, now with almost 200 points of sale globally.

Mytheresa — Brand Marketing Manager and Brand Marketing Intern Roles

The branding marketing manager will drive the development, ideation and strategic marketing solutions and creative concepts in terms of brand collaborations, promotions and seasonal campaigns.

Offering an edit of more than 200 global designers, delivering to over 133 countries, the retailer Mytheresa has grown from its bricks-and-mortar location in Munich into a global shopping destination via Mytheresa.com.

Nanushka — Digital Marketing Manager

The digital marketing manager will be responsible to set and monitor the strategy to drive traffic to portfolio brands’ websites and strengthen their customer base.

Nanushka is a contemporary womenswear label with a focus on intuitive and functional design. Designed in Budapest and produced across Europe. Nanushka’s stockists include Harvey Nichols, Net-a-Porter and Browns.

Otrium — 2 Marketing Manager and Customer Marketing Automation Specialist Roles

As a marketing manager, the company seeks a candidate able to lead the strategy and its execution across paid social channels.

Founded by Milan Daniels & Max Klijnstra, Otruim tech-enables designer brands to provide archive fashion to their consumers. Founded in Amsterdam, Otrium has hubs in New York and London. Every member of the ‘O-team’ can choose where and how they work, whether that’s remote-first, hub-first, or hybrid.

PVH — Marketing Executive and Influence and Earned Media Manager Roles

PVH’s brand marketing team are responsible for increasing brand awareness of Calvin Klein and Nike Underwear, delivering campaigns and storytelling to consumers.

One of the world’s largest fashion companies, owning Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger among other brands, PVH has over 30,000 associates and connects with consumers in more than 40 countries.

Scotch & Soda — Marketing Intern

As a marketing intern, the successful candidate will help supervise store teams on all marketing issues, as well as running in-store events and designing in-store activities.

Initially founded in the 1980s, the Amsterdam-based fashion brand Scotch & Soda was re-launched in Spring/Summer 2002 with three new owners. Offering men’s and women’s collections, children’s apparel, perfumes and denim collections, Scotch & Soda operates over 100 stores worldwide and has more than 7000 other sales points, as well as their online presence.

Zalando — Digital Marketing Lead and 40 Marketing Management, Leadership and Director Roles

Within this role, the successful applicant will be responsible for commercial performance and target achievement of the team and drive initiatives to increase customer lifetime value (CLV).

Zalando is Europe’s leading online platform for fashion, offering a broad assortment from over 4,500 international brands across 23 countries. Founded in Berlin in 2008, the e-tailer offers clothing, footwear, accessories and beauty from international brands ranging from world-famous names to local labels.

United Kingdom

Burberry — Digital Customer Marketing Co-Ordinator

Based in London, this role is an integral member of the Digital Customer Marketing team and the wider Channel innovation team. It is responsible for the execution of global and localised customer-centric strategies and digital CRM programmes across Burberry-owned direct digital channels with a focus on email.

Founded in 1856, Burberry is a quintessentially British brand, with outerwear at its core. Based in London, under the creative direction of Riccardo Tisci, Burberry combines its heritage of innovation and craftsmanship in its design of womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, accessories and beauty. The company has approximately 10,000 employees globally.

Dover Street Market — CRM Manager

Key responsibilities for this London-based role will include the management and delivery of CRM campaigns through all of DSM’s marketing channels, and create and build customer segments using our marketing platform.

The original Dover Street Market was first opened in Mayfair in 2004. Since then five other Dover Street Market stores have opened in Tokyo, New York, Singapore, Beijing and Los Angeles.

Erdem — Marketing and Social Media Manager

The successful candidate for this role will contribute and steer the global and local strategies for marketing and social media in support of product, brand, customer segments and visibility. This London-based role will require an impeccable eye for detail.

Established in London in 2005 by founder Erdem Moralioglu, Erdem is known for their use of experimental textiles, vibrant prints and detailed craftsmanship. Sold in over 170 retailers, including Bergdorf Goodman, Dover Street Market, Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Le Bon Marche, Erdem also has an e-commerce store and flagship store in London’s Mayfair.

Farfetch — 4 Marketing Executive and Influencer Marketing Manager Roles

Farfetch’s team of marketing professionals span artistic and scientific expertise, leveraging a data-driven approach and collaborative style with its test-and-learn culture. The roles are based in London.

Farfetch connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and nearly 1,300 of the world’s brands, boutiques and department stores. Under the Farfetch umbrella is Browns, a multichannel retail and high-level service, Stadium Goods, a premier sneaker and streetwear marketplace and New Guards Group, home to 9 international luxury brands.

Gap Inc. — Senior Director of Marketing Strategy and Regional Marketing Co-Ordinator Roles

Ideal candidates for this role will have previous experience working in fast-paced global consumer brand organisation and a strong understanding of both the digital and store retail model and B2B retailing.

Launched in 1969, Gap Inc. is the parent company and retailer to Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta. The business operates in more than 90 countries.

Jigsaw — Brand and Content Marketing Manager

The main responsibilities for this role will be managing, supporting and mentoring a team of two, including the brand content assistant and studio assistant, with aims to create and implement a digital-first content strategy through brand and product storytelling to increase brand consideration and drive sales.

Founded in 1970, Jigsaw is a premium high street fashion brand. The brand has over 50 stores across the UK, Ireland and Singapore, alongside its e-commerce site.

Omnes — Head of Marketing

To be successful within this role, candidates must build a CRM strategy and ensure the effective and efficient implementation of CRM campaigns as well as develop customer-centric event concepts which deliver on brand positioning and strategy.

Omnes is a women’s fashion brand with a focus on sustainable and ethical products. Launched in 2020, the brand’s design studio is based in West London. Working closely with global producers, Omnes offers transparent profiling on the factories they use across Portugal, Turkey, Romania and India.

Pentland Brands — Senior Social Media Manager — Ellesse

This role is responsible for developing, driving and implementing the social strategy across all platforms with the objective to increase brand awareness, reach and engagement, working closely with the creative content manager and an external PR and influencer agency.

Pentland Brands are the parent company of Speedo, Berghaur, Canterbury of New Zealand, Endura, Mitre, Ellesse, SeaVees, KangaROOS and Red or Dead. They are the UK licensee for Kickers and have a joint venture with Lacoste footwear.

PVH — Senior Marketing Director

This role oversees the marketing portfolio for the Northern Hub (UK and Ireland, Nordics and The Netherlands). Main responsibilities include owning and developing brand strategy and omni-channel marketing calendar.

PVH is one of the world’s largest fashion companies, owning brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Over its 140-year history, the company has come to employ over 30,000 associates and connects with consumers in over 40 countries.

Meng — Freelance Marketing Consultant

The successful candidate will be assisting with the reach out to potential buyers and work with agencies, press or other organisations to promote Meng’s products and collections.

Meng is a contemporary fashion brand specialising in luxury womenswear, menswear accessories and homeware. Headquartered in London, the brands stockists include Harrods, Selfridges, Neiman Marcus and online at Net-a-Porter, amongst others.

Otrium — Performance Marketing Manager

In this role, the chosen applicant will be working together with teams across growth, country management, brand and tech in creating and optimising large-scale global displays and video advertising campaigns.

Otruim tech-enables designer brands to provide archive fashion to their consumers. Founded in Amsterdam, Otrium has hubs in New York and London. Every member of the ‘O-team’ can choose where and how they work, whether remote-first, hub-first or hybrid.

Theory — Digital Marketing Executive

This role will Implement digital marketing strategy for the European websites in key markets and will ensure Theory drives qualified converting traffic to the site with incremental sales in line with the plan.

Founded by Andrew Rosen in 1997, Theory provides a range of menswear and womenswear modern basics. The Fast Retailing acquisition of Theory in 2004 spurred global expansion of the brand; today, Theory operates over 220 freestanding stores worldwide. The brand launched its e-commerce store in 2010.

Tory Burch — Marketing Assistant and Marketing Manager Roles

The assistant role is for those with at least one year’s experience in marketing and communications to support the delivery against Tory Burch Europe’s marketing strategy.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch is an American luxury brand with collections including ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewellery, home and beauty. pPerformance activewear line, Tory Sport, also launched in September 2015.

North America

Alexandra Grecco — Social Media Co-Ordinator

This co-ordinator role will be tasked with pitching, crafting and implementing social media strategies across current brand channels as well as serving as community manager by monitoring and promptly answering direct messages and comments across social channels and managing the company’s general inbox.

Alexandra Grecco launched her namesake bridal line in 2014, creating wedding dresses that are made-to-order in New York City as well as bridal accessories. The line has been featured in publications such as New York Magazine, Nylon and Elle.

Athleta — 2 Senior Marketing Manager and Associate Marketing Manager Roles

The senior marketing manager, in partnership with director of brand marketing, will focus on Athleta’s omni-channel seasonal marketing strategy. Additionally, this role will drive marketing strategy for the Athleta Girl category.

Athleta — a certified B Corporation — is a premium fitness and lifestyle brand, creating performance apparel for women and girls. The label is owned by Gap Inc and was founded in 1998.

Bloomingdale’s — Search Engine Marketing Senior Analyst

This role is responsible for the management and performance optimisation of Bloomingdales.com, including paid search campaigns and shopping feed management.

Bloomingdale’s is an American luxury department store chain founded in New York City in 1861. Bloomingdale’s offers a distinctive product mix, including contemporary emerging brands, premium luxury designers and private labels, spanning fashion, beauty, home and more.

Chico’s — Marketing Manager and 3 Managerial and Vice President Roles

In partnership with director of marketing, this position is responsible for driving and supporting seasonal promotional strategies. This role is highly collaborative and cross-functional, with dependencies on other members of the marketing team, as well as merchandising, design and store teams.

Founded in 1983, Chico’s FAS operates three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Selling women’s apparel, accessories and related products, the brands have over 1,300 boutiques and outlets in the United States, as well as digital presence for each brand.

Coach — Global Social Media and Analytics Manager

The successful individual will support the social media team and local markets with developing, deploying, managing and analysing social media marketing programmes and technologies to create campaigns in support of product, brand and marketing initiatives across various social networks.

Coach was founded in 1941 as a family-run workshop. Today, Coach is a leading premium handbags and accessories brand owned by parent company Tapestry and is under the direction of British-born designer Stuart Vevers.

Costa Brazil — Marketing and Content Co-Ordinator

A successful candidate will have a strong attention to detail and the ability to manage the logistics of multiple projects simultaneously, ideally from a beauty and wellness, fashion or retail background.

Costa Brazil is a clean, luxury skincare and aroma concept founded in 2018 by longtime Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa. Acquired by Biotech Company Amyris in 2021, it is sold through the likes of Net-a-Porter and Harrods.

Dôen — Director of Content Marketing

The director of content marketing will be tasked with ideating narratives that highlight the brands value chain with the aim of bringing design, production and development initiatives to life.

Dôen is a Los Angeles-based womenswear line sold through its own e-commerce site and retailers including Net-a-Porter. Founded by sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland in 2015 in Santa Barbara, the label creates womenswear, kidswear, loungewear, accessories and footwear.

Gap — Marketing Manager

The marketing manager is responsible for the strategy, execution and end-to-end audience experience for the brand’s native app and new direct response channels.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap’s collections are designed to accommodate every stage of life with apparel and accessories for adult men and women, in addition to GapKids, babyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Gap Inc. — Associate Digital Marketing Manager and 8 Managerial and Marketing Director Roles

For the associate digital marketing manager role, the successful candidate must be a strong communicator, able to understand data and work collaboratively with business partners to implement cutting edge strategies to meet business objectives.

Launched in 1969, Gap Inc. is the parent company and retailer to Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta. The business operates in more than 90 countries.

Gymshark — Director of Digital Marketing and 10 Marketing Intern, Specialist, Manager and Director Roles

This role plays a critical role on the marketing leadership team through driving audience growth, acquisition, retention and usage through social and digital marketing across owned and third party media outlets.

Created in 2012 by then-teenager Ben Francis, Gymshark is a fitness apparel and accessories brand, manufacturer and online retailer based in the UK. The brand is supported by over 5 million social media followers and customers in more than 130 countries.

Hodinkee — Brand Marketing Manager and Audience Engagement Manager Roles

This role works closely with the director of brand marketing to develop key brand campaigns and initiatives in order to deliver against key business and customer goals through the leadership of project planning and management of all brand marketing programmes.

Founded in 2008 by Benjamin Clymer, Hodinkee is a platform and magazine that reviews luxury and vintage watches, as well as news coverage, original photography and video content. In 2012, the site launched its e-commerce platform Hodinkee Shop.

Informa Fashion — Brand Manager

The brand manager aligns marketing teams around the brand’s direction and strategy, and collaborates actively with key cross-functional teams to support delivery of strategic plans.

Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers and supports the flow of business and trade in over a dozen specialist markets. Informa brands help businesses meet, discover products, trade, and grow through major exhibitions, virtual events, digital marketplaces, specialist content and data services.

Kate Spade New York — Audience Insights Analyst Manager

This role acts as a key member of the digital marketing organisation and reports to the director of CRM and customer communications. The ideal candidate is familiar with marketing funnel metrics and always uses data to inform strategic marketing decisions.

Kate Spade New York is an American luxury fashion design house founded in 1993 by Kate and Andy Spade. In 2017, the company became a part of Tapestry Inc, formerly known as Coach. Headquartered in New York, the brand has over 200 specialty stores across North America, over 150 internationally, and 146 outlet stores worldwide.

Kirna Zabête — CRM Marketing Manager

Reporting into the head of e-commerce, the CRM marketing manager will leverage data to provide insights and identify opportunities to further develop segmentation and targeting initiatives to maximise customer lifetime value.

Kirna Zabête is a luxury women’s retailer with four stores across the United States, as well as e-commerce. The retailer holds the likes of Celine, Loewe, Saint Laurent and Valentino.

L’Agence — Marketing Co-Ordinator

Essential duties and responsibilities for this role include co-ordinating and assisting in all campaign and e-commerce photoshoots.

Created in 2008, L’Agence is a California-based ready-to-wear label. In 2015, L’Agence launched their denim assortment. Producing 12 collections a year, the brand is available in approximately 300 stores in the US with major retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue and Harrods.

Mac Duggal — Marketing Director

As marketing director, the successful candidate will monitor talent and influencer results while assisting with compiling reports and gather analytics data.

Mac Duggal founded his eponymous design house in 1985, which produces seasonal collections and evening gowns. Based in Illinois, with stockists across the US, the designer’s daughter also assists in some of the designs across Duggal’s 12 lines.

Moose Knuckles — Senior Collaboration Manager

As the senior collaboration manager, the role’s main responsibility will be translating the company’s global brand strategy into meaningful brand collaborations.

Founded in 2009, Moose Knuckles is a luxury Canadian sportswear brand for both men and women. Available in 25 countries, the brand has three factories from which it operates and employs over 200 Canadians in design, quality maintenance and production.

Old Navy — Associate Marketing Manager, Integrated Marketing Manager and Director Roles

This role requires an active leader of brand voice, creative storytelling and expression across all brand marketing.

In 1994, Old Navy opened its first store in the US. Today, the Gap Inc.-owned company operates over 1,100 stores worldwide.

Super Smalls — Head of Marketing

The head of marketing is a key member of the senior management team who will develop and manage marketing strategy for the business across all channels.

Children’s accessories brand Super Smalls was founded by Maria Dueñas Jacobs. The designs are inspired by extravagant jewels, translated to appeal to withstand a child’s active lifestyle. The brand is stocked in Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, among others.

Tory Burch — Integrated Marketing Director and 5 Marketing Associate, Manager and Director Roles

Working closely with international marketing teams in China, APAC, Japan and the EU, this role will provide best practices and benchmarks to support strategic direction and provide operational support to ensure projects stay on-track and deliverables are executed on-time.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch is an American luxury brand with collections including ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewellery, home and beauty. Tory Sport, launched in September 2015, is performance activewear designed for workouts and weekends.

UJUU Media — Marketing Manager

The successful applicant of this role will seek to build marketing programmes to support specific marketing objectives across different channels and segments in support of the brands overall strategic marketing plan.

UJUU Media is an e-commerce platform and brand development studio. The platform connects a global audience of underrepresented consumers to a diverse community and collection of carefully curated and vetted emerging designers and brands.

Who What Wear — Marketing Associate

The ideal candidate for this role will demonstrate meticulous attention to detail as well as having a customer-centric approach in driving marketing campaigns focused on the product through writing briefs that clearly outline strategic initiatives, business priorities, key messaging and comprehensive deliverables.

WhoWhatWear.com is an online platform for style and shopping content. The brand was founded in 2006 by Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power and includes podcasts Second Life and Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr. The platform is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Rest of World

Burberry — Assistant Marketing and Communications Manager

Based in Thailand, key responsibilities for this role include the extensive planning and execution of the seasonal PR strategy for the market alongside planning and liaising with internal and external parties for the implementation of marketing communication activities.

Under creative director Riccardo Tisci, Burberry combines its heritage of innovation and craftsmanship in its design of womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, accessories and beauty. The company has approximately 10,000 employees globally.

Calvin Klein — Marketing Assistant and 2 Marketing Manager Roles

Situated in Hong Kong, the marketing assistant is to support both Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Hong Kong and Macau marketing teams on the execution and data management of CRM-related activities.

Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, Calvin Klein products are distributed in over 110 countries. The brand employs over 11,500 associates globally and was acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003.

Coach — Assistant Brand Marketing Manager

With the role based in Tokyo, the assistant brand marketing manager will support the communications and social senior manager and work across retail marketing and digital teams to ensure effective customer recruitment and conversion leads through celebrity and influencer marketing actions.

Founded in 1941, Coach is an American luxury design house specialising in handbags, luggage, accessories, and ready-to-wear. It is the main subsidiary of Tapestry, Inc. Headquartered in New York, the brand has over 950 directly operated Coach stores, located in 21 countries.

Farfetch — Digital Marketing Manager

The digital marketing manager will help manage all aspects of Farfetch’s local digital marketing strategy. The role is for those looking to develop within digital marketing and as part of a fast-paced company. This role is based in Tokyo.

Farfetch connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and nearly 1,300 of the world’s brands, boutiques and department stores. Under the Farfetch umbrella is Browns, a multichannel retail and high-level service. Stadium Goods, a premier sneaker and streetwear marketplace and New Guards Group, home to 9 international luxury brands.

PVH — Marketing Executive

Based in Hong Kong, the marketing executive is responsible for supporting and assisting the GTM team and key categories to drive operations of marketing milestones with all stakeholders whether they be regional, global or in market.

One of the world’s largest fashion companies, owning Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger among other brands, PVH has over 30,000 associates and connects with consumers in more than 40 countries.

Tommy Hilfiger — Brand Marketing Manager and Senior Digital Marketing Manager Roles

Situated in Shanghai, the primary responsibilities for this role are to understand local market challenges and identify opportunities to form annual and project PR strategies and action plans in order to add value to achieving overall brand objectives.

Tommy Hilfiger has built one of the world’s most recognisable and widely distributed brands that has become internationally recognised for its classic American cool style with a preppy twist. The brand is part of the PVH group.

Tory Burch — CRM Analyst

The key responsibilities in this Hong Kong-based role will be to integrate, cleanse, migrate and manage customers and marketing data as well as having access to regional databases across the Asian market.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch is an American luxury brand with collections including ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewellery, home and beauty. Tory Sport, launched in September 2015, is performance activewear designed for workouts and weekends.



